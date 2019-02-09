Police investigate man who punched woman after attempting to 'give her a hug'

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police are investigating after a woman claimed a man punched her in the face after attempting to "give her a hug" Thursday night.

According to officials, the 48-year-old victim called police Friday morning, claiming that she was walking along N. Carroll Street around 8 p.m. the night before when a man yelled at her and began following her. The suspect caught up to her and tried to hug her, police say the victim claimed.

The woman pushed the suspect away from the attempted hug. He then punched her twice in the face, police said. The suspect fled on foot.

The woman suffered visible injuries. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

