Police investigate attempted pizza delivery driver robbery, seventh since May
MADISON, Wis. - Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a pizza delivery driver overnight.
It happened at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Dryden Drive, near Warner Park on Madison’s north side, according to a release.
Police said a man approached the 27-year-old female pizza delivery driver and demanded cash from her.
The suspect reportedly ran from the scene when the victim started yelling for help. He was described as a black teenager. just over 5 feet tall, wearing a dark gray sweatshirt with a hood at the time of the incident.
According to the release, the delivery driver was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 608-2552-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
This is the seventh time robbers have targeted pizza delivery drivers in the Madison area since May.
