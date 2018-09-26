Police investigate attempted pizza delivery driver robbery, seventh since May

News

MADISON, Wis. - Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob a pizza delivery driver overnight. 

It happened at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Dryden Drive, near Warner Park on Madison’s north side, according to a release. 

Police said a man approached the 27-year-old female pizza delivery driver and demanded cash from her. 

The suspect reportedly ran from the scene when the victim started yelling for help. He was described as a black teenager. just over 5 feet tall, wearing a dark gray sweatshirt with a hood at the time of the incident. 

According to the release, the delivery driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison police at 608-2552-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

This is the seventh time robbers have targeted pizza delivery drivers in the Madison area since May. 


 

