Police investigate ‘actual case of Grinch stealing Christmas' from Rotary lights

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A holiday lights display for the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights was stolen last week, according to a release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who chairs the rotary lights fundraiser, noticed that an animated talking reindeer display had been cut down and unscrewed from the Mill Street shelter, officials said.

Schmidt said he is extremely disappointed in whoever did this as businesses and individuals donated the lights to help put on the holiday display, “bringing holiday spirit and a family friendly atmosphere to the park.”

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the thief in this actual case of the Grinch stealing Christmas,” Schmidt said in the release.

According to the release, this is the second item that has been stolen from park, as last year the casting lights inside the band shell were stolen as well.

Schmidt said because of the thefts, the committee is forced into looking at additional security costs rather than spending all the dollars that are raised on displays and lights for the park.

Officials ask anyone who knows there whereabouts of the display to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department or Schmidt at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

“It is our hope that just as in the movie, the Grinch’s heart will grow three sizes and the display will be returned from where it was taken for all to enjoy,” Schmidt said.

