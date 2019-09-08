Police: Intoxicated driver rear-ends into dump truck, passenger dies in Milton

Rock County Jail

MILTON, Wis. - An intoxicated driver rear-ended into a dump truck in Milton early Sunday morning, officials said.

According to a news release from the Milton Police Department, authorities were sent to East High Street near the intersection with McEwan Lane after a report of a traffic crash between a vehicle and parked dump truck at around 2:56 a.m.

Officials said the driver, Joseph R. Overbeek, 20, of Delavan, rear-ended the dump truck while going westbound on East High Street. The dump truck had been legally parked on the street's north side at the curb.

Overbeek had minor injuries from the crash, while the passenger suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to a hospital.

Police said the passenger later died of their injuries. Their identity is not being released until family members are notified.

The release said speed was not believed to be a factor in the crash. East High Street was also closed for about four hours for an investigation.

Officials said neither of the two victims appeared to be wearing seat belts, and that the passenger likely would have survived if they had been wearing one.

Overbeek was arrested on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, operating after suspension causing death and other traffic charges. He was taken to the Rock County Jail after being treated for his injuries.

