Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into garage, arms self inside house

OREGON, Wis. - An Oregon man was arrested Saturday morning after crashing a car into a garage and going into the residence and arming himself with a shotgun, police said.

Kyle A. Nelson, 27, was allegedly driving while intoxicated at around 5:30 a.m. According to the Oregon Police Department, he intentionally crashed into a car in the driveway of 652 North Perry Parkway. He then crashed into the garage, where another vehicle was parked.

All three vehicles were moderately damaged in the incident, police said.

Nelson then went into the residence and armed himself with a shotgun, according to officials. Two adults were inside when he entered.

Officers were able to safely take Nelson into custody, authorities said. Nelson has been tentatively charged with a first offense OWI, domestic disorderly conduct while armed, domestic damage to property, and two counts of endangering safety with a weapon.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.