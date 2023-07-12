Madison
Digital Producer
BELOIT, Wis. -- Officials in Beloit are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who hasn't been heard from since earlier this week.
In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the teen, who they identified only as Julea, left home around 3 a.m. Monday and has stopped responding to messages from family members.
Julea is five foot, five inches tall and has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 608-757-2244. Tips can also be submitted online.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.