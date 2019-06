Police identify Wausau shooting victim

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting.

Nineteen-year-old Troy Wilcox was found at his home Friday with a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses say Wilcox had earlier been drinking with a group of friends. One of those friends, a 19-year-old Weston man, was said to be the last one at the party.

He was arrested on a possible charge of second-degree reckless homicide and is being held in the Marathon County Jail.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.