News

Police identify Wausau shooting victim

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 07:14 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 07:14 AM CDT

WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting.

Nineteen-year-old Troy Wilcox was found at his home Friday with a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses say Wilcox had earlier been drinking with a group of friends. One of those friends, a 19-year-old Weston man, was said to be the last one at the party.

He was arrested on a possible charge of second-degree reckless homicide and is being held in the Marathon County Jail.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration