Police identify Wausau shooting victim
WAUSAU, Wis. - Wausau police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting.
Nineteen-year-old Troy Wilcox was found at his home Friday with a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses say Wilcox had earlier been drinking with a group of friends. One of those friends, a 19-year-old Weston man, was said to be the last one at the party.
He was arrested on a possible charge of second-degree reckless homicide and is being held in the Marathon County Jail.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Editorial: A parks champion with a park
- Madison financial committee votes 5-1 on Gebhardt Development's plan for Judge Doyle Square
- Madison school board passes contract with police, allows district to cut 1 SRO from any high school
- Major road construction project to start on Madison's east side
- Man pleads guilty to raping, impregnating 14-year-old in basement
- 'Every opportunity, vote': women reflect on 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment in Wisconsin