Police identify man found dead in Beaver Dam River, look for owner of abandoned kayak found same day

Beaver Dam Police Department

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Police have identified the 48-year-old man found dead in the Beaver Dam River over the weekend.

Two kayakers found George W. Stodola's body in the river south of Cooper Street and north of Highway 151 at 2:11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the manner of Stodola's death is still unknown and the circumstances leading up to his death are under investigation. Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Officials ask that anyone with information about the death call Detective Daniel Kuhnz at 920-887-4613 ext. 521.

Police also shared photos of an abandoned kayak that was found in the river on the same day. The kayak is not currently connected to Stodola's death.

"At this time we have not identified the owner of this kayak, and there is no indication that the kayak was ever used by Mr. Stodola," police said in a Facbook post.

The kayak is 10 feet long and lime green. If you are missing this kayak, call the Beaver Dam Police Department.

