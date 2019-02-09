Police: Highland man faces 5th offense OWI

EDEN, Wis - A Highland man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated violation after being arrested Friday night, the Iowa County Sheriff's department said.

Jessie J. Scullion, 36, was arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street in the town of Eden at about 6:20 p.m., officials said.

He was arrested on suspicion of fifth offense OWI and operating with a revoked license.

A fifth offense OWI charge is a felony in Wisconsin.

Scullion was taken to the Iowa County Jail. He is still awaiting a bond hearing.

