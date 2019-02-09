Police: Highland man faces 5th offense OWI
EDEN, Wis - A Highland man is facing his fifth operating while intoxicated violation after being arrested Friday night, the Iowa County Sheriff's department said.
Jessie J. Scullion, 36, was arrested after deputies conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street in the town of Eden at about 6:20 p.m., officials said.
He was arrested on suspicion of fifth offense OWI and operating with a revoked license.
A fifth offense OWI charge is a felony in Wisconsin.
Scullion was taken to the Iowa County Jail. He is still awaiting a bond hearing.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Police investigate man who punched woman after attempting to 'give her a hug'
- Information sought in months-old dog shooting case
- University of Wisconsin sees spike in graduation rates
- Wisconsin educators look to retain teachers amid shortage
- Police: Highland man faces 5th offense OWI
- Lodi woman arrested on suspicion of third OWI violation after crashing into ditch, police say