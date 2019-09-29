Police: Group of teens tackles, beats, and robs 23-year-old in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Two minors are in the custody of Madison police this morning after a strong-arm robbery Saturday night.

Officers said it happened in the 200 block of Langdon Street around 9 p.m.

They said that's when a 23-year-old man was confronted by a group of eight teens and then chased down by two of them.

Police said the victim was tackled and hit multiple times, and stripped of his phone, wallet, and belt before the teens ran away.

Nearby officers were able to chase the teens and detain them.

One 16-year-old is in custody on suspicion of resisting arrest, and one 15-year-old is in custody on suspicion of resisting arrest causing injury.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Madison police.

