Police fundraise for new horse, search for forever home for retired one

BROOKLYN, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is searching for a new horse after the Madison Mounted Horse Patrol retired one of its horses Monday.

The department needs to raise about $5,400 to cover the costs of equipment and training for the new horse. Officer Molly Thomson said the department has chosen a horse, but it will need to pass its training before becoming an official member of the team.

Training for the horses will prepare them for encounters, such as those with vehicles and loud noises.

"We introduce them to a lot of the things they'll see in the urban environment," Thomson said. "We try to give them opportunities to see those things, so they're not worried when they go out and see those things in the field."

The horse that retired is named Leo. He was a great working horse, Thomson said, but because of an eye condition he obtained over the past few months, it is no longer safe for him to be working with the horse patrol.

Now that he has officially retired, officers are looking to find him a forever and happy home. Thomson said that although he will be replaced, she and the officers will miss him deeply.

Donations to support the horse patrol can be made on its website.

