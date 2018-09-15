News

Police: Four individuals, including an 11-year-old boy, flee from stolen vehicle

Posted: Sep 15, 2018 10:30 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 15, 2018 10:30 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police located a stolen vehicle on Cottage Grove Road on Friday afternoon, according to Chief Mike Koval.

Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:38 p.m., according to Koval's blog. An officer recognized an 11-year-old boy who was one of four individuals who fled from the vehicle on Cottage Grove Road. Police contacted the individual's mother. 

Potential charges are still pending, police said. 

