Police: Four individuals, including an 11-year-old boy, flee from stolen vehicle
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police located a stolen vehicle on Cottage Grove Road on Friday afternoon, according to Chief Mike Koval.
Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at 2:38 p.m., according to Koval's blog. An officer recognized an 11-year-old boy who was one of four individuals who fled from the vehicle on Cottage Grove Road. Police contacted the individual's mother.
Potential charges are still pending, police said.
