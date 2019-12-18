LIVE NOW

Police: Fitchburg man in custody for crashing into mailboxes, power pole, cemetery headstones

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 10:24 PM CST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 10:24 PM CST

POYNETTE, Wis. - A Fitchburg man was taken into custody Tuesday after a crash that caused damage to mailboxes, a power pole and cemetery headstones.

According to a news release from the Poynette Police Department, an officer responded to a one-vehicle accident by Highway 51 and Tomlinson Road at about 3:05 a.m. on Saturday.

Police did not find the driver at the scene, as the vehicle was unoccupied.

The release said the driver caused significant damage to mailboxes, a street sign, a power pole and fencing for Hillside Cemetery, along with a number of headstones. 

Officials said Kyle Nelson, 36, of Fitchburg, was later taken into custody as a result of the crash. 

 

 

