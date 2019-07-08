Police find driver dead behind wheel of van on beltline, MPD reports

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Police are investigating the death of a driver on the beltline Monday morning, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

A witness reported just before 7 a.m. that the driver of a van traveling on the westbound beltiline near Park Street appeared to be passed out.

Police said the van was going about 30 mph and crossed all lanes of traffic before crashing into a median and stopping.

Officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office and Madison Police Department responded to the crash and the driver was found to be unresponsive. First responders transported the driver to the hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead.

Authorities said it is unclear if the driver died from medical-related incident. The death remains under investigation.

There were no other damage or injuries reported related to the incident.

