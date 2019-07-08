Police find driver accused of striking house, causing fire that destroyed building, vehicle

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - A 20-year-old man is accused of crashing into a home, starting a fire that destroyed the home and vehicle, this weekend, officials said.

Town of Beloit Police Chief Ronald Northrop said Cameron Lee Flory, of Beloit, is accused of hit-and-run in connection with a crash and fire at a home in the 3000 block of South Riverside Drive.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a home at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, the vehicle and house were engulfed in flames.

The home was vacant, according to the report. Witnesses told police they saw a male running from the area.

Firefighters were at the home for more than six hours, police said. Highway 51 was closed until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Northrop said in a news release Monday that investigators used the vehicle registration information to track down the driver.

Flory was cited Sunday at 10:15 p.m. on suspicion of hit and run, operating while revoked and operating without insurance. He was released with court dates.

