Police: Drunken driver crashes into flower planter, drops bags of cocaine

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 02:43 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 07:56 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A drunken driver crashed into a flower planter and dropped bags of cocaine in Madison on Sunday, officials said. 

According to a post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog, authorities came to the scene at 12:05 a.m. for an unrelated disturbance at the Lux Apartments.

Officials said the 22-year-old male driver drove into a nearby flower planter and dropped several bags of cocaine when he stepped out of his vehicle. 

The man was arrested and sent to jail on charges of a first-offense OMVWI and possession of cocaine. 

An investigation is ongoing.

