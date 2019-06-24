Police: Drunken driver crashes into flower planter, drops bags of cocaine
MADISON, Wis. - A drunken driver crashed into a flower planter and dropped bags of cocaine in Madison on Sunday, officials said.
According to a post from Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog, authorities came to the scene at 12:05 a.m. for an unrelated disturbance at the Lux Apartments.
Officials said the 22-year-old male driver drove into a nearby flower planter and dropped several bags of cocaine when he stepped out of his vehicle.
The man was arrested and sent to jail on charges of a first-offense OMVWI and possession of cocaine.
An investigation is ongoing.
