Police: Driver hits Madison Public Library, involved in other hit-and-run incidents

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police reported that a driver was involved in several hit-and-run crashes Friday night, including running into the Madison Public Library.

According to officials, police began receiving numerous calls about hit-and-run crashes in the downtown area at about 11:51 a.m.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle. They attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Another hit-and-run crash was reported soon after at South Park Street and West Washington Avenue.

The extent of any damage from the incidents is unclear.

Officers have not been able to contact the vehicle's registered owner, and are investigating the incident.

