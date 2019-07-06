News

Police: Driver crashes into pole with 3-year-old passenger, caught with heroin

MADISON, Wis. - A 31-year-old woman was arrested after crashing into a pole with a 3-year-old passenger and being caught with heroin Friday night, officials said.

According to a post from Madison police Chief Mike Koval's blog, Dane County police were dispatched to the underpass at Todd Drive and the beltline at 7:05 p.m. 

Madison fire department paramedics found the driver unresponsive and gave her naloxone. The 3-year-old child was not injured.

Authorities said the woman was taken to a hospital for a medical clearance and was later sent to jail on charges of a second offense OWI with a passenger younger than 16, as well as possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic citations. 

Child Protective Services was contacted and the child was placed with a family member. An investigation is ongoing.

