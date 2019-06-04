Police department advises citizens not to touch deer fawns

Courtesy Town of Beloit PD

TOWN OF BELOIT, Wis. - Citizens who spot a deer fawn by itself are advised to leave it be, according to a police department in Rock County.

The Town of Beloit Police Department shared a photo taken by patrol officers Tuesday afternoon of a fawn lying down, sheltered between a fence and other large items.

"Most important thing you can do is admire it briefly from a distance and do not touch or disturb it," the police department wrote. "Mom will come back for it."

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said if the fawn appears injured or sick, citizens should call the department at 888-936-7463. If the fawn is in a safe area, citizens are advised to leave the area, the mother will return to where she left her baby.

