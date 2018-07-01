Police: Convicted sex offender arrested after being nude in parking lot

Photo Courtesy of State of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested David W. Humphrey early Saturday morning near Leopold Elementary School after a woman said she saw the him nude and smoking a cigarette.

The woman was bicycling to Verona on the Cannonball bike path just before 6 a.m. Saturday, where she initially saw Humphrey, 41, fully clothed by the bike path and wooded area, according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

However, when she returned down the bike path, the woman saw Humphrey completely nude and smoking a cigarette while watching her from the Leopold parking lot.

When officers arrived, they saw that Humphrey was fully dressed. He had made incriminating statements about his earlier nudity, however.

Humphrey is listed on the sex offender registry because of an earlier conviction, though he was no longer on probation. Officers arrested Humphrey on suspicion of disorderly conduct, according to Sgt. Matthew Baker.