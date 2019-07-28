Police: Convicted felon hits woman with car, caught with drugs after returning

Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a convicted felon after he hit a woman with his car and was caught with drugs after he returned to the scene Sunday morning.

According to the incident report, Madison police was dispatched to 200 W. Lakelawn Place at 5:07 a.m.

Officials said the woman was walking to work when Xavier White, 25, drove to the address at an excessive speed. The victim jumped out of the way but was still struck in the leg, though she did not suffer any injuries.

Authorities said White stopped his vehicle, got out and "shoulder-checked" the woman after she shouted at him. The victim was able to get inside a building, after which White started to pound on the building's window and told the victim he knew where she lived.

Officers were unable to find White, who eventually drove away. White returned while police were still at the scene and drove his car at an excessive speed once again, this time parking.

The woman immediately identified White as the suspect, and police made contact with him.

White was detained and handcuffed, which police said he tried to resist. Officers found a bag of what appeared to be marijuana while searching White. Authorities also searched his car and found a knife and multiple bags of cocaine.

Officials said White appeared to be under the influence of something and was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

White was booked into the Dane County Public Safety Building on charges of a second offense OMVWI, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.