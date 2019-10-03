Police confirm student's report of active shooter threat in Sun Prairie High School was fabricated
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Police confirmed that a student's report of an active shooter threat in Sun Prairie High School last week was fabricated.
A news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department said a 15-year-old girl had reported the call, which stated that two girls in a bathroom were talking about "shooting up the school."
Officials said the student is being sent to the Dane County District Attorney's Office on charges of making terroristic threats and obstruction.
