Police confirm student's report of active shooter threat in Sun Prairie High School was fabricated

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Police confirmed that a student's report of an active shooter threat in Sun Prairie High School last week was fabricated.

A news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department said a 15-year-old girl had reported the call, which stated that two girls in a bathroom were talking about "shooting up the school."

Officials said the student is being sent to the Dane County District Attorney's Office on charges of making terroristic threats and obstruction.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.