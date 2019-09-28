Police confirm no active shooter situation at Sun Prairie High School

Logan Reigstad

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Police have confirmed that there was no active shooter situation at Sun Prairie High School on Friday.

According to a news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department, officials received a call at roughly 3:48 p.m. of a report that two female teens in a Sun Prairie High School bathroom were talking about "shooting up the school." The caller said one of the teens was holding a handgun.

Police said they searched the building but did not find any weapon or person who matched the suspect description. Officials also looked at the school's video footage but did not see anything that related to what was reported.

Staff members were allowed to reenter the school after officers completed the search.

A post from the Sun Prairie Schools Facebook page said students were evacuated and taken to a number of locations, including Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School and houses in the neighborhood near the high school.

Parents were asked to pick up their children at the Sun Prairie District Support Center instead of at the high school.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336 or call in a tip anonymously at 608-837-6300.

An investigation is ongoing.

