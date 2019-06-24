Police conduct traffic stop after suspicious activity, find loaded firearm, marijuana
Andre T. Banks, 36, was arrested Sunday for possession of a firearm and of marijuana.
Police said he was engaged in suspicious activity at the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road. He left the gas station in a vehicle, and police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle after Banks left the gas station. When the police investigated the vehicle, they found a loaded firearm.
Banks has previously been convicted of felonies, according to court records.
Banks admitted to possession of a firearm and of marijuana. He was issued a municipal citation for marijuana possession and was arrested.
