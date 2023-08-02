Madison
Digital Content Manager
MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police say they had to remove people from Elver Park late Tuesday night after getting reports of a man who was threatening others with a gun.
Officers arrived at the park at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday after getting the call about the man, with one of the officers reporting they heard gunfire.
The police department says the responding officers were able to safely get several people out of the area of the park before finding the man.
Police arrested the man after finding the suspected gun in question.
Nobody was hurt, and police say they are continuing to interview multiple people who were in the area as the investigation is ongoing.
