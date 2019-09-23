Police: Child sexually assaulted on Madison Metro bus

Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. - A child was sexually assaulted on a Madison Metro bus Sunday night, officials said.

An incident report from Madison police said the assault happened at 6:30 p.m. after the girl was going from the west side of Madison to the east side on a metro bus.

The victim said the man was on the bus with her and originally sat a few rows behind her. He later sat down in the seat directly behind the girl.

Police said the man tried to grope the victim on the stomach and buttocks several times.

The girl said she changed seats, and the man got off the bus somewhere near the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man in his late 40s who weighs roughly 200 pounds and possibly has facial hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and was carrying a large backpack.

