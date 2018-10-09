News

Police chief gets surprise message during final dispatch call

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 08:22 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 08:27 AM CDT

EDGERTON, Wis. - A police chief, who retired last week after 28 years in law enforcement, got a surprise message during his final call from dispatch.

Edgerton Police Chief Tom Klubertanz retired Friday, according to the Janesville Gazette. Klubertanz had been chief since 2004.

Rock County 911 Communications Center posted a video of Klubertanz getting has final call from dispatch, and it included a special message from his son, who is stationed in Africa with the United States Marine Corp.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration