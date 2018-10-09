Police chief gets surprise message during final dispatch call

EDGERTON, Wis. - A police chief, who retired last week after 28 years in law enforcement, got a surprise message during his final call from dispatch.

Edgerton Police Chief Tom Klubertanz retired Friday, according to the Janesville Gazette. Klubertanz had been chief since 2004.

Rock County 911 Communications Center posted a video of Klubertanz getting has final call from dispatch, and it included a special message from his son, who is stationed in Africa with the United States Marine Corp.