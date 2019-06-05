Police: At least 8 cars stolen in 3 weeks while owners work out at gym

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department's crime analysts have noticed a new trend: cars getting stolen from local gyms.

In about three weeks, the Madison area has seen at least eight cars stolen from local health clubs.

Three cars stolen from the Planet Fitness on Mineral Point on May 11, 16 and June 1

One car stolen from the Princeton Club on Watts Road on May 12

One car stolen from the Planet Fitness in East Towne Mall on May 14

One car stolen from the Planet Fitness on Verona Road on June 1

Two cars stolen from the Princeton Club in Fitchburg

Madison Police Department public information officer Joel DeSpain said that, in all of the incidents, the cars were taken the same way.

"We have a young woman or young women somehow getting themselves into locker rooms of fitness centers, and then they go through lockers that are unlocked, and they look to take car keys, credit cards and cash. They get out to the parking lot. If they can, they're going to steal the car, and they're going to use the credit cards to go on a shopping spree," said DeSpain.

He said that for years, the department has seen an increase in the number of teens stealing cars for joyrides, but having young women target gyms is new.

Although police are working with the gyms to identify the woman or women doing this, no one has been arrested yet. A couple of the cars have been recovered after being dumped, but some are still out there, and police expect these thefts to continue.

DeSpain said that in these cases, the thief usually makes up a lie to get past the health club's front desk.

"(They'll say) that they were there as a guest a few days ago, and they left their phone in the locker room or that a friend of a friend left something in the locker room. Somehow they're trying to talk their way in," he said.

He said the women often steal gym membership cards and try to use them at another location to steal more items from the locker room.

Police want to raise awareness about this new trend and encourage gym members to always lock up their belongings.

"I've definitely invested in a lock now," said Samantha Solberg.

The 24-year-old said that for years, she had been leaving her stuff in a locker at Planet Fitness without a lock, until her keys were stolen.

Luckily, she was able to get out to her car before it was taken.

"It's really unsettling thinking that someone went through my car or tried to steal my car and just took my personal belongings in general," said Solberg.

She spent hundreds of dollars replacing all of her keys, hiring a locksmith to break into her car and towing it home.

Although she calls the experience a "nightmare," she feels lucky that her car wasn't taken. She thinks the fact that the fob was broken or that her car has a manual transmission might've deterred the thief.

