Police asking for help identifying people who stole a kitten on the north side

Madison Police Department

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a couple of kitten thieves.

According to an incident report, an employee at Noah's Ark Pet Center on North Sherman Avenue called police Wednesday at 8:38 p.m. after a couple took a kitten without paying for it.

A man took off with the kitten while a woman distracted a clerk, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

