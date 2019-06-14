Police asking for help identifying people who stole a kitten on the north side
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a couple of kitten thieves.
According to an incident report, an employee at Noah's Ark Pet Center on North Sherman Avenue called police Wednesday at 8:38 p.m. after a couple took a kitten without paying for it.
A man took off with the kitten while a woman distracted a clerk, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Madison restaurant named as having best cheese curds in Wisconsin by USA Today
- Flooding still prompting road closures, slow-no-wake orders for many areas across Wisconsin
- Farm Report's Pam Jahnke appears on 'Manitowoc Minute'
- Officials warn of asphalt, home improvement scams
- Police asking for help identifying people who stole a kitten on the north side
- Police: 1 dead after shooting in West Allis