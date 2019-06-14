News

Police asking for help identifying people who stole a kitten on the north side

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 09:59 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:59 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying a couple of kitten thieves.

According to an incident report, an employee at Noah's Ark Pet Center on North Sherman Avenue called police Wednesday at 8:38 p.m. after a couple took a kitten without paying for it.

A man took off with the kitten while a woman distracted a clerk, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration