Police ask help identifying teens who fled crashed stolen SUV

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is asking for help in identifying teenagers who ran from a crashed stolen SUV Tuesday afternoon.

Madison police said three teenagers were inside a stolen SUV when it ran a red light at 1:21 p.m. at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and South Gammon Road.

Police said the SUV was also speeding just before the collision.

Surveillance video shows the SUV T-boning another vehicle on its driver's side. Before the SUV comes to a complete stop, the three teens got out of the blue SUV and ran south on Gammon.

No one was seriously injured, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.