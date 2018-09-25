BREAKING NEWS

WEATHER ALERT

There are 20 areas under alert.

News

Police ask help identifying teens who fled crashed stolen SUV

Surveillance video shows 3 jump from moving SUV

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 03:23 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 03:30 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is asking for help in identifying teenagers who ran from a crashed stolen SUV Tuesday afternoon. 

Madison police said three teenagers were inside a stolen SUV when it ran a red light at 1:21 p.m. at the intersection of Mineral Point Road and South Gammon Road. 

Police said the SUV was also speeding just before the collision. 

Surveillance video shows the SUV T-boning another vehicle on its driver's side. Before the SUV comes to a complete stop, the three teens got out of the blue SUV and ran south on Gammon. 

No one was seriously injured, according to the report. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration