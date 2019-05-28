Police ask for public's help locating 2 missing girls from Madison

Madison Police Department Jaden Escimilla (left), Marianna Rangel (right)

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department is looking for help locating two runaway girls, according to a news release.

Marianna Rangel, 13, and Jaden Escimilla, 14, are both missing from their homes on Madison's west side. Police believe the two teens are together.

There is no indication that the girls are victims of a crime, but their families are concerned about the for the girls' welfare, according to the release.

Escimilla was last seen on Friday. Police were not able to confirm when Rangel was last seen.

Police ask that anyone who sees Rangel or Escimilla to call 911.

