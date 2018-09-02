News

Police arrest man wearing no clothes outside of Marshall's

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 02:49 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 02, 2018 07:24 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to reports Friday evening of a man standing outside of Marshall's near East Towne Mall with no clothes on.

When officers arrived, the 38-year-old suspect was still nude and holding his clothes, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog.  The man attempted to run from police before being arrested. 

Police arrested the man on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration