Police arrest man wearing no clothes outside of Marshall's
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police responded to reports Friday evening of a man standing outside of Marshall's near East Towne Mall with no clothes on.
When officers arrived, the 38-year-old suspect was still nude and holding his clothes, according to Chief Mike Koval's blog. The man attempted to run from police before being arrested.
Police arrested the man on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior.
