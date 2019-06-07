LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 6

News

Police arrest 3 teenagers allegedly connected to vehicle thefts in Dane County

Police still looking for other suspects

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 06:05 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:05 PM CDT

DEFOREST, Wis. - The DeForest Police Department has arrested three teenagers connected with at least 10 Dane County vehicle thefts. 

On Friday morning, officers arrested a 19-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a 16-year-old male from from Lodi. The teenagers were found on the 500 block of North Stevenson Street after police found stolen property from a robbery in Waunakee and other crimes in DeForest.

On the same morning, another group of robbers allegedly took a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle in DeForest and opened the overhead door. The robbers were able to find keys to a vehicle inside the garage and drive away with it. The vehicle was later located by police, who returned it to the owner. 

Police believe the group is driving a Ford Edge with a Rosen Dealer license plate on the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding that case is asked to call the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756. 

Officers also also reminding people to lock their doors and remain vigilant.  

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration