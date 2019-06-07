Police arrest 3 teenagers allegedly connected to vehicle thefts in Dane County

DEFOREST, Wis. - The DeForest Police Department has arrested three teenagers connected with at least 10 Dane County vehicle thefts.

On Friday morning, officers arrested a 19-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a 16-year-old male from from Lodi. The teenagers were found on the 500 block of North Stevenson Street after police found stolen property from a robbery in Waunakee and other crimes in DeForest.

On the same morning, another group of robbers allegedly took a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle in DeForest and opened the overhead door. The robbers were able to find keys to a vehicle inside the garage and drive away with it. The vehicle was later located by police, who returned it to the owner.

Police believe the group is driving a Ford Edge with a Rosen Dealer license plate on the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding that case is asked to call the DeForest Police Department at 608-846-6756.

Officers also also reminding people to lock their doors and remain vigilant.

