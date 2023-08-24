MADISON, Wis. -- Monona police and other Dane County law enforcement arrested a 17-year-old and detained two other people late Wednesday night after he allegedly led officers on a car chase that reached speeds as high as 110 mph.
Assistant Chief Sara Deuman with the Monona Police Department said in a press release that the chase started just before midnight when an officer saw the suspect's SUV blow through a red light while speeding near Stoughton Road and Broadway. The officer also reportedly saw the vehicle jerking from side to side.
When the officer tried stopping the vehicle, the driver cut off their headlights and continued driving along the Beltline at more than 110 mph. The driver eventually took the Fish Hatchery Road exit where they lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median, disabling the SUV.
Police said three people got out of the car and started running; police quickly detained two of them as a third continued running. According to the release, the third suspect repeatedly reached for his waistband during the foot chase. Police said they found the teen had a 9mm handgun with a round in the chamber tucked in his waistband when they finally caught him after using a taser on him.
Deuman said in the release that police have referred charges of resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon against the 17-year-old to the Dane County District Attorney's Office. She didn't share any other details about the status of the other two people who were in the SUV.
The chase and crash were still under investigation as of 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
