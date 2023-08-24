Car in ditch

MADISON, Wis. -- Monona police and other Dane County law enforcement arrested a 17-year-old and detained two other people late Wednesday night after he allegedly led officers on a car chase that reached speeds as high as 110 mph.

Assistant Chief Sara Deuman with the Monona Police Department said in a press release that the chase started just before midnight when an officer saw the suspect's SUV blow through a red light while speeding near Stoughton Road and Broadway. The officer also reportedly saw the vehicle jerking from side to side.