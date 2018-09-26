Police, AG say citizen group targeting sexual predators causes more harm than good

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

EDGERTON, Wis. - Police in Edgerton are raising concerns about a citizen group aimed at catching sexual predators.

Worldwide Predator Hunters was created about a month ago by Johnny Pretty, an Edgerton resident. Pretty said he is trying to lure sexual predators so he can expose them online.

Group members pose as teenagers online and set up a time to meet. When group members meet with the "predators," they stream the confrontation live online. Pretty said even men from as far away as Illinois have come to Edgerton for the phony meet ups.

Police are concerned luring potentially dangerous predators into the city could do more harm than good for the community.

"They are making our lives more stressful," Edgerton Police Department Lt. Randy Meehan said. "It would have been helpful if this group came to us from the very beginning so we could've tied up all the loose ends."

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel has released a statement about vigilante groups in Wisconsin trying to lure sexual predators into their towns to confront them.

Attorney Genreral Brad Schimel said in a statement Wednesday that groups like this are more likely to help bad guys go free than put them behind bars.

"Just confronting the suspect on your own can be highly dangerous, and you run the major risk of ruining evidence for a criminal prosecution," Schimel said in the statement. "In the strongest of terms, DOJ discourages these organizations from continuing to operate in this manner."

Schimel advised that anyone who suspects someone is preying on children to contact law enforcement officers, who have the training and resources to put predators behind bars.

Pretty said World Predator Hunters is meant to serve as a "vigilante group" that's dedicated to keeping children safe.