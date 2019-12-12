Police: 8-year-old girl shot, wounded in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an 8-year-old girl was shot and wounded in an apparently random shooting.
Police say the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon. The girl was struck inside a home. Police say the girl was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
