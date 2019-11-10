Police: 76 ejections at Badgers game against Iowa

Photo by Sarah Jessick Camp Randall

MADISON, Wis. - Seventy-six people were ejected from the Wisconsin football game against Iowa on Saturday afternoon, according to the UW-Madison Police Department.

According to a UWPD news release, there were also 16 total citations issued, including five to UW students. Thirteen people were arrested and five students were among those ejected.

Of those 16 citations, 11 were for underage alcohol and two were for possession of false identifcation.

For comparison, UWPD issued 22 citations at this year's home opener in September.

The Badgers return home for one more home game on Nov. 23.

