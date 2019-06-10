Police: 70-year-old photographer takes photos of 20-year-old woman, touches her inappropriately

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison woman said she was groped by a photographer during a photo shoot Friday, according to police,

The 20-year-old woman, who works at a restaurant told police the photographer, 70-year-old James M. Barnard, was a customer who offered for her to come to his business in the 2700 block of Atwood Avenue for the purpose of building a portfolio.

During the photo shoot, Barnard came on to her and touched her inappropriately, according to the news release from police.

Barnard denied doing anything during the photo shoot that wasn't consensual. He was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree sexual assault.

