Police: 48-year-old man nearly rear-ends squad car, faces 4th-offense OWI

MADISON, Wis. - A 48-year-old man nearly rear-ended a police squad car Sunday night in Madison, authorities said.

The police squad car was near the South Police District Station in Madison at 7:16 p.m.

The officer pulled over and made contact with the suspect, who later admitted to drinking alcohol.

Madison police said the suspect pulled his pants down and began to relieve himself during the field sobriety test.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of fourth-offense OWI and sent to jail. A fourth-offense OWI is a felony in the state of Wisconsin.

