Police: 41-year-old woman stabbed in west side laundromat

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 10:25 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 10:25 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A 41-year-old woman was stabbed inside a laundromat on Madison's west side, according to police. 

Officials responded to 5708 Raymond Road at 5:13 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a laceration on her arm. 

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the release. 

 

