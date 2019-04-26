Police: 41-year-old woman stabbed in west side laundromat

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 41-year-old woman was stabbed inside a laundromat on Madison's west side, according to police.

Officials responded to 5708 Raymond Road at 5:13 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a laceration on her arm.

The woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the release.

