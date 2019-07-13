Police: 3-year-old child fatally shot in road rage incident in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee police say 3-year-old child who was riding in a vehicle with her mother and three siblings was fatally shot in a road rage incident on the city's north side.
The Journal Sentinel reports a suspect was arrested following the Saturday morning shooting.
Police say the shooting occurred after a near-collision around 8:30 a.m. near North 42nd Street and West Concordia Avenue.
The other children in the car were 1, 2 and 4 years old. Police did not identify the victim or the suspect.
Police say the suspect initially fled the scene, was pursued by police and crashed his car. He fled on foot but was apprehended.
