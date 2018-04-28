Chief: 1 dead, another 'clinging to life' after car crashes into them during Friday night stroll

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 72-year-old man is dead and a 68-year-old woman is "clinging to life" after a car lost control and hit them while they were on a stroll Friday night, Madison police Chief Mike Koval said.

The couple was walking their dog on the sidewalk of Midvale Boulevard when they were hit. Koval said the driver, a 20-year-old man, was trying to pass a vehicle that was driving the speed limit when he lost control, jumped the curb and crashed into the pedestrians.

"The pedestrians were on the sidewalk completely lawfully doing what you do on a nice night when we get a break in Wisconsin, which was walking their dog," Koval said.

The dog ran away from the crash, but was not injured. Koval said the dog was found safe.

The driver and a 20-year-old female passenger were also taken to local hospitals Friday night. Officials said the driver will be questioned there.

Koval said the vehicle involved in the crash was totaled. He added that the preliminary investigation and damage to the vehicle suggest that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

"It does have a lot of pedestrian traffic, and it has good lighting and good sidewalks," Koval said. "But as the constituents in this area will tell you, people are flying here way too fast all the time."

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Midvale Boulevard -- between Yuma Drive and Somerset Lane -- will be blocked off as officials with the Madison Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol investigate the crash and recreate the scene. Officials ask that drivers find alternate routes, as the scene won't be turned over until about 6 a.m.

Koval said it is too early to say if drugs and alcohol were involved in the crash, but that they will be investigating the driver.

Dane County dispatch said the call came in for a crash with injuries at 8 p.m., with first responders requesting ambulances.