Police: 19-year-old woman sexually assaulted in car while visiting downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. - A 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a car while visiting downtown Madison on Saturday night, officials said.

According to an incident report from Madison police, authorities were sent to the downtown campus area at 11:19 p.m. Officials made contact with the victim, who told police she had been sexually assaulted.

The report said the woman was visiting from out of state and came to Madison to visit friends over the weekend. Police said she was separated from her friends after they went to a bar, so the woman took an offer from strangers to get a ride to the bar.

Authorities said one of the people in the car sexually assaulted her in the vehicle but the victim was able to escape shortly after. She called her friends, who then made the report to police.

Officials said they are reviewing city cameras, as the woman was unfamiliar with the downtown Madison area.

The suspect has been described as a male with an athletic build, short hair and a short beard. The report did not give a description for the suspect's vehicle other than that it might be a white sedan.

An investigation is ongoing.

