Police: 16-year-old ejected in rollover crash caused by excessive speed in Monona

MONONA, Wis. - A teenager was ejected in a rollover crash Wednesday night in Monona, officials said.

The Monona Police Department said police and firefighters responded at 10:44 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 6200 block of Monona Drive.

According to the report, a 16-year-old boy was driving south on Monona in a Chrysler 200 car at a high speed. A red Honda civic was headed north on Monona Drive and was making a left-hand turn into the Taco John's parking lot when it was struck by the speeding Chrysler. The sixteen-year-olds were not wearing seat belts, according to police.

Police said that after the Chrysler struck the Honda, the Chrysler rolled over several times, striking a light pole, trees and shrubbery. A 16-year-old boy who was a passenger in the car was ejected. Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga said this area along Monona Dr. is a problem area that is typically heavily patrolled for speeding. Ostrenga said while they usually catch people going 40-45 mph on this road, the driver was going almost 60 mph.

"A lot of times with inexperienced drivers, they just don't understand the seriousness of their actions and in this case, they had a car (that) witnesses were putting it between 50 and 60 miles an hour in a 30 mile per hour zone," he said.

The two 16-year-old boys from the Chrysler and three adults from the Honda were seriously injured and taken to local hospitals by EMS, the report said. Traffic on Monona Drive was shut down for emergency personnel for about 1 1/2 hours.

Police said on Thursday morning that investigators believe that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the collision. Ostrenga said the situation could have been much worse.

"If that impact was a couple feet further back, you could have had multiple fatalities there," he said. "And not to mention with the kids not wearing their seatbelts, the one kid being ejected, he was walking around. He still went to the hospital. That could have been another fatality. Easily, all five of these people could have been killed in this."

The investigation is ongoing.

The Monona Police Department is requesting that anyone with information related to the incident to call the department at 608-222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tipsters can also text "MONONA" followed by the tip to 847411.

7 Photos Monona PD PHOTOS: 5 ambulances, police respond to crash with multiple injuries in Monona Monona PD [ + - ] Monona PD [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. [ + - ] Monona PD Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.