Police: 1 dead after shooting in West Allis
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police in West Allis are investigating a fatal shooting.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots just after 1 a.m. Friday. Officers found a male victim who had been shot.
Police say the victim is dead. Officers continue to investigate. No other details were released.
Local And Regional News
