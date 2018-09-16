Poetry on the sidewalk: Monroe's new art installation surprises

Madison Water Utility Monroe Street Construction

MADISON, Wis. - While Monroe Street reconstruction continues, the Madison Arts Commission is taking the opportunity to add more beauty to the area with poems imprinted on the sidewalk.

Monroe Street's ongoing construction has been problematic for some, but the city of Madison is making the best of the situation by adding one of several new art installations along the street as the project makes progress.

Poems written by Madison poet laureates -- respected poets who are honored for their work -- are being imprinted on the newly laid sidewalk.

Officials from the city say that the intent behind the project is to add a sense of wonder for passing pedestrians.

"I hope that they take a moment and they pause," said city Arts Administrator Karin Wolf. "They can have a moment in their day where they aren't thinking about where they need to go or what's on their grocery list, but that they just allow themselves to take a moment with poetry and have a deep thought."

Current poet laureate Oscar Mireles shares the belief that poetry has the power to build community.

"It's really the connection that other people feel with my stories or poems. It's that interaction, that space, that really connects people."

When Monroe street is completed there will be 12 sidewalk poems in total.

They will be dedicated along with other art installations along the street in December.