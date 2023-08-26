MADISON, Wis. -- Rep. Mark Pocan is part of a new caucus whose goal is to protect some of the most iconic stadiums in America.
Pocan and Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana announced the creation of the bipartisan Historic Stadium Caucus Friday. The caucus aims to preserve and protect America's classic venues so that they can continue to host games and other events.
"I am proud to join Rep. Pocan to preserve the legacies of some of our most historic landmarks and create new memories for future generations," Rep. Graves said.
The caucus released an initial list of 18 venues that will participate in the caucus. Graves and Pocan said those stadiums hold increased significance for the communities that they are in, as well as the country at large. Among those venues is UW-Madison's Camp Randall Stadium.
"Not only are they where memories are made and young people get inspired to play sports, but they’re often hubs of economic activity," Pocan said. "We must do everything we can to protect these iconic venues in our communities."
The caucus will focus on bettering security and safety at participating venues, improving technology and upgrading stadium infrastructure.
The 18 venues are listed below.
Beaver Stadium (Penn State University, State College, Pennsylvania),
Camp Randall Stadium (University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin),
Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas),
Davis Wade Stadium (Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi),
Franklin Field (University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania),
Husky Stadium (University of Washington, Seattle, Washington),