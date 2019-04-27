Plows on standby for potential snow accumulation

Darren McCollester/Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. - Plow trucks with the Madison Streets Divison are ready to go as chances of snow throughout southern Wisconsin develop Saturday.

According to Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines, 30 plow truck operators are ready to be deployed if snow begins accumulating on the roadways. Officials expect initial snowfall to melt on the warm roads, but are prepared for temperatures to drop throughout the day, allowing the snow to accumulate.

The plows will service main thoroughfares throughout the storm, Romines said. Officials are trying to avoid using salt, but may use some on designated salt routes should conditions require.

According to officials, Saturday's snowfall is expected to be wet and heavy, but forecasts show Sunday temperatures rising, taking care of much of the snow on the roads.

The Streets Divison yard waste drop-off site at 402 South Point Road will be closed Saturday due to weather.

