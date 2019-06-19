‘Please stop': Rash of road sign thefts costs neighbors

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, Wis. - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for residents’ help in finding who’s responsible for several recent thefts in the rural Rio area that are costing taxpayers money and hurting roadways.

"It's sad what somebody's doing,” Lisa Hagenow said. “Street signs are here for a reason.”

Road signs have an important job. They indicate what’s safe, what to do and where you are.

"When you're out here in the country, you know, GPS is good but it doesn't always work,” Hagenow said.

She’s lived in the town of Lowville for 16 years and doesn’t have many complaints.

“I love how quiet it is, the peaceful, open spaces,” Hagenow said. "It is perfect."

That’s except for what's happening right outside her house.

"You notice it, and you're kind of like, ‘Aw,’” she said. "This is about the third sign we've gone through."

Hagenow is referring to the “Hagan Road” sign in front of her house, which is currently tilted. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, signs in her area are either being damaged or stolen.

"Please stop,” Hagenow said. “Put your energy toward something better.”

"It could impact response for police, fire, EMS,” Lt. Todd Horn said, adding that there's been a rash of sign thefts along Hagan Road and in other townships in the area.

"We're having a high frequency of it,” he said. “We don't normally see that."

He said it appears someone is pushing signs over with a truck and either taking them or leaving them.

Horn said more than 15 signs have been affected this spring, and he's not exactly sure why someone would do this.

“You know, I have no idea,” Hagenow said.

Sometimes people take signs because they're funny, but Horn said police don't think that's the reason for these thefts. Other times, the sign has someone’s name on it, and while Hagenow has a connection to Hagan Road, she said that isn't the case.

“Yes we do. Hagenows on Hagan Road,” she said. “I do not need another sign."

Regardless of why, Horn said the thefts are having a larger impact than one might think.

"Nobody's gaining from this. It's done out of some type of thrill,” he said. “Unfortunately, it impacts not only safety but tax dollars."

Those are dollars Horn said could go toward road improvements such as the "mowing of ditches, for deer crashes, and for the gravel portions of the roadway to reduce traffic crashes."

“When people vandalize signs, there’s fewer dollars to pay for improvements,” he said.

"It angers me,” Hagenow said.

She hopes this will be enough of a sign to stop.

"I truly wish that whoever is up to this would put their energy toward something that is purposeful and constructive versus destructive,” she said.

Those with any information can call Columbia County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-TIPS (8477) or text CRIMES (274637) using keyword “TIPCOSO." If a tip leads to an arrest, that person may receive a cash reward.

