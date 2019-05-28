Platteville woman hits horse, crashes into ditch in Lafayette Co.

ELK GROVE TOWNSHIP, Wis. - The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says a Platteville woman was hurt when her vehicle hit a horse on a state highway over the weekend.

A Lafayette County deputy was called to the one-vehicle crash at 10:18 p.m. Sunday night on State Highway 81 in Elk Grove Township.

Tina J. Tree, 36, of Platteville was driving along Highway 81 when she hit the horse, causing her 2007 Chevrolet to crash into a ditch and hit a fence. The vehicle was severely damaged and had to be towed away.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office says injuries were reported. Belmont EMS and the Belmont Fire Department also responded to the crash.

